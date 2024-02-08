Carson Advisory Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,128,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,645. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

