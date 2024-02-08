Carson Advisory Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24,621.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after purchasing an additional 725,854 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 487,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,365,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,434,000 after purchasing an additional 438,100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $605,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 6,305,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a PE ratio of 903.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $128.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

