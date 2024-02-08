Carson Advisory Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,927 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $225.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

