Carson Advisory Inc. Has $573,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 859.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 863.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 57,772 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG remained flat at $40.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,083,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

