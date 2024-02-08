Carson Advisory Inc. Has $670,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.30. 368,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,169. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.