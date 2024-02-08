Carson Advisory Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 346,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,879. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.