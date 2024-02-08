Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 17,003,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,881,561. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

