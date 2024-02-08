Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 234 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Carson Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in CarMax by 42.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,409. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

