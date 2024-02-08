Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after acquiring an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after acquiring an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 2,475,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,500. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.