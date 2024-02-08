Cartesi Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $238.42 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,620,683 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

