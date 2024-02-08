Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) were down 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.
