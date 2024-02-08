Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.00. 1,877,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.52 and a 200-day moving average of $272.78.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.72.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

