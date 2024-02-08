CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 5.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,425,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,364,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX Stock Down 9.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

