CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Down 5.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 1,425,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,364,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.
CX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
