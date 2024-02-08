Centene (NYSE:CNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.70 EPS.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. Centene has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

