Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.27

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 22475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Central Securities Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $37,180,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.