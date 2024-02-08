Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Century Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Century Communities to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.9 %

Century Communities stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,190. Century Communities has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

