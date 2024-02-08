Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.29. 202,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 224,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.9 %

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

