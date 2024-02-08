ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 299,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,073. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after buying an additional 433,739 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.