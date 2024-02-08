Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$610.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.5 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.86.

CHKP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.18. 751,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

