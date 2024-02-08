Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,330 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

CHK stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,914. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

