Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 939,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,663. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

