Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cintas by 167.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

CTAS traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $617.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $586.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

