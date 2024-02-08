Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 236,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.