Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 236,959 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Comcast Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
