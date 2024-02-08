Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Up 13%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 163,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 104,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Commerce Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$23.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.