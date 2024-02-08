Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $550.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The company has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.13 and a 200-day moving average of $514.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

