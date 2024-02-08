Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,818 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,201,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,550. The company has a market capitalization of $290.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

