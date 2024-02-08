Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $71,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,178. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

