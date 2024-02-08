Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $33.65 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,423. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

