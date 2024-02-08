Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $36.69 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,877,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,504. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

