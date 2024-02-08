Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $65.14 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $65,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,732.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,639.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

