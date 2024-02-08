Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $8.24. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 209,675 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
