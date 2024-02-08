Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.35 and traded as high as $8.24. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 209,675 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

