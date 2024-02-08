Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 4,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,813,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

