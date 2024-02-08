Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $46.99 million and approximately $758,725.48 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,856,179,296 coins and its circulating supply is 9,136,593,675 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

