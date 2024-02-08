Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.09 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. 24,391,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,564. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

