CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

CEIX stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.88. 357,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,040. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

