Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $682.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 568,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 565,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 464,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

