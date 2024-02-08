CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. CoreCivic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.460-1.610 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

