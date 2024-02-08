Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of CUZ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

