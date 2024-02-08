Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Declares Dividend of $0.86

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8644 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $149.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

