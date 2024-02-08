Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4387 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 5,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

