Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VGT traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.00. 357,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $483.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

