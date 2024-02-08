CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

CTS stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $10,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,772,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CTS by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

