Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

CMI stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.88. 43,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.