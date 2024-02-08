CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.72

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 549844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.