Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.52. 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

