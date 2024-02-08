Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

