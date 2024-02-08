Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,659. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.51. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

