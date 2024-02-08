Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $129,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 5,498,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.