Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Stock Price Up 10%

Deveron Corp. (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Deveron Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Deveron

(Get Free Report)

Deveron Corp. provides data collection and analytics services to the agricultural industry in Canada and the United States. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.