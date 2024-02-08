Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 417 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Dewey Electronics Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.

